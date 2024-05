Episode 81 is packed with segments from Mali+Lili handbags, Palm Springs Animal Shelter, Louise B Miller Psychological First Aid book, Realtor Sheri Davis, Mother day's gifts with El Paso Jewelers, and Robert Firth discussing Taxes & Bankruptcy.

