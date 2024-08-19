DESERT CHAT EPISODE 92
In this Desert Chat Episode you can view segments from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, Agua Caliente Casino, J&J Gold Buyers, El Paseo Jewelers, and the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce.
In this Desert Chat Episode you can view segments from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, Agua Caliente Casino, J&J Gold Buyers, El Paseo Jewelers, and the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.