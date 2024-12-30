n this jolly episode you can view segments from the Wild Lights, the new poker room from the Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage, our good friends at El Paseo Jewelers, and much more.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.