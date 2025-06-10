DESERT CHAT EPISODE 128
In this episode of Desert Chat we have some exciting segments from the Agua Caliente Casinos, Palm Springs Restaurant Week, the good people over at Do The Right Thing, and plenty more!
In this episode of Desert Chat we have some exciting segments from the Agua Caliente Casinos, Palm Springs Restaurant Week, the good people over at Do The Right Thing, and plenty more!
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.