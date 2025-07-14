On this episode of Desert Chat we visit Agua Caliente Casino, El Paseo Jewelers, and the Palm Springs Cultural Center tells us all about their "Broadway's Best in the West" and much more.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.