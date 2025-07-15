DESERT CHAT EPISODE 132
On this episode of Desert Chat, we are joined by Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, Desert Oasis Healthcare, and visited Robin Hood Archery.
On this episode of Desert Chat, we are joined by Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, Desert Oasis Healthcare, and visited Robin Hood Archery.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.