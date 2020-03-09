‘The Bachelor’ finale keeps you guessing until the very end

Entertainment

“The Bachelor” is keeping viewers guessing until the very last moment, again.

Monday’s episode, the first of a two-part finale, delivered drama and ended with Peter Weber torn between Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett.

Calling it the “hardest week of his life,” Weber said he was in love with both women.

The episode was set in Australia, where Weber’s family traveled to spend time with the two finalists and help him with his “final rose” decision.

Sluss met with his family first.

“I want you to know how much I do love your son,” she told Weber’s mom, who after spending time together called Sluss “an angel on Earth.”

Prewett, who is saving herself for marriage and expressed her disappointment to Weber when he revealed to her in a previous episode that he had been intimate with other contestants, met with his family next.

Weber’s father raised questions about the couple’s compatibility. Prewett acknowledged they had some key differences.

Later in the episode, viewers finally learned who Weber’s mom was crying about in recent promos for the show.

“Hannah Ann loves you with all of her heart. Don’t let her go. Don’t let her go. Bring her home,” she tearfully said of Sluss, making her preference clear.

The following day, Prewett decided to end things with Weber and leaves.

“I think a lot of things have been brought more into focus over the past day or so — like how different we are, when it comes to marriage, when it comes to faith, when it comes to lifestyle,” Prewett said.

By the end of the episode, Weber was left feeling emotionally drained and Sluss, unaware of Prewett’s departure, sensed something was off.

Part two of “The Bachelor” season finale airs Tuesday on ABC.