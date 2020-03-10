Kumail Nanjiani recreated buff movie scenes because we still deserve nice things

Entertainment

There’s a lot going on in the world right now. So, thank you, “Eternals” star Kumail Nanjiani for your new Men’s Health cover spread, the briefest of distractions from the state of the universe.

In the photo series, the former “Silicon Valley” actor recreated a few classic movie scenes featuring fellow muscled men, getting shirtless like Tom Cruise in “Top Gun,” clawed up like Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and tank topped like Bruce Willis in “Die Hard.”

There’s also a pretty fun photo of him channeling “American Psycho” character Patrick Bateman.

Nanjiani, who unveiled his new look back in December, celebrated the pictures by sharing the cover of the magazine on social media.

His wife, writer Emily V. Gordon, celebrated by admitting to people on Twitter that she may have “cried a little” when she first saw the photos for the first time. Which, fair.

In the article, Nanjiani admits getting into shape wasn’t easy, especially at the beginning. But he’s come to be rather fueled by working out. Though, he jokes, “People ask me, ‘Do you think you’re more intimidating now?’ And I’m like, ‘Not at all.’ These muscles are useless. They’re decorative.”