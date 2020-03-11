Matt Lucas takes over from Sandi Toksvig as ‘The Great British Bake Off’ host

Entertainment

Actor Matt Lucas is set to join “The Great British Bake Off” team after Sandi Toksvig quit the show earlier this year.

Lucas, 46, will join the popular UK reality cooking show, known to US audiences as “The Great British Baking Show,” for its eleventh series, according to a statement from broadcaster Channel 4.

He will work with co-host Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, who welcomed him to the team.

“I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers,” said Lucas.

“And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation.”

Lucas shot to fame in the UK on TV show “Shooting Stars,” and became a household name thanks to the smash hit comedy series “Little Britain,” which won three BAFTAs.

Co-host Fielding welcomed Lucas to the team in an effusive statement.

“I love Matt,” he said. “I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile.”

Leith sent her own message to the new arrival on Twitter, posting that she is “so excited” to have him join the show.

Filming for the new series starts in spring.

“We’re thrilled that one much loved national institution is joining another,” said Ian Katz, Channel 4’s director of programs.

“Matt has everything it takes to be a great Bake Off presenter: he’s warm, hilarious and loves cake.”

Toksvig opened the door to Lucas’ arrival when she quit the hit show after 51 episodes to focus on other projects.

The Danish-born comedian joined the show with Fielding in 2017, replacing original hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc who left after producers severed ties with the BBC and signed a deal with Channel 4.