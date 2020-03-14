Willow Smith and Tyler Cole release their new album ‘The Anxiety’ after spending 24 hours in a museum

Entertainment

Earlier this week, Willow Smith and partner Tyler Cole were in a glass box in a Los Angeles museum, acting out eight emotional states.

To some, the effort may have seemed indulgent. To others, it was art.

But it was done in part to promote Smith and Cole’s new album, titled “The Anxiety.”

The team, who call themselves The Anxiety and have been open about their struggles with anxiety, dropped the 10-track album Friday. The album — though not Smith or Cole’s first musical foray — is their first album as a duo.

The album spans a mere 28 minutes, but seems to cover every genre under the sun. In an Instagram post announcing the album’s release, Smith thanked those involved for their support.

“I hope the vibrations from these songs soothes your heart like your love and support soothes mine,” she wrote.

In a separate post, Cole said he thinks the album reflects the way many people feel right now.

“Hopefully this music and the art we are creating can help you in any way even if it’s just a quick distraction from all of this chaos,” he wrote.