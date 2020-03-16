Reba McEntire mourns the death of her mother Jacqueline

Entertainment

Country music legend Reba McEntire is remembering her mother, Jacqueline, who died this past weekend after a battle with cancer.

Jacqueline “Jackie” McEntire was 93.

The singer/actress posted about her mom’s passing Saturday on her verified Instagram account, writing, “Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today.”

“She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go,” McEntire wrote. “The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him.”

McEntire wrote that the matriarch of their family was able to speak with and spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren before she died.

“She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us,” the singer wrote. “We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama.”

The McEntires are a musical family. According to The Oklahoman, Jacqueline McEntire shared a writing credit with her famous daughter on Reba McEntire’s 2017 gospel double album, “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.”

The matriarch not only co-wrote the song “I Got the Lord on My Side,” but she also performed a version of “I’ll Fly Away” with daughters Reba, Alice and Susie on the album.