Songs you can stream for St. Patrick’s Day since you’re staying at home

Welcome to probably your weirdest St. Patrick’s Day ever.

Since we are all supposed to be practicing social distancing, the usual parades, bar gatherings, concerts, and get togethers are discouraged.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t still get your celebration on.

Here are some jams you can stream that can help you get in the groove for St. Patrick’s Day:

U2 – “Where the Streets Have No Name”

No St. Patrick’s Day song list is legitimate unless it has a tune from Ireland’s most famous band, and this one is a goodie.

Dexy’s Midnight Runners – “Come on Eileen”

Because it’s an ear worm that helps get the party started.

The Cranberries – “Zombie”

The Irish band lost lead singer Dolores O’Riordan in 2018 after she died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication in a London hotel.

“Zombie” was one of their biggest hits and a great one for the holiday.

Sinead O’Connor – “Troy”

Another one of Ireland’s most celebrated (and controversial) artists, O’Connor is haunting on this track.

The Dubliners – “Molly Malone”

This one is a classic by the Irish folk band and should be sung while swaying back and forth to the tune.

Dropkick Murphys – “Rose Tattoo”

The band would have made the list with this song even if they weren’t blessing us with a stream of their annual St. Patrick’s Day concert.

That’s the luck of the Irish for you.