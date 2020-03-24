Netflix renews those reality shows you’re oddly addicted to

Entertainment

A spark of good news (and joy?) out of Netflix: The streaming service has renewed “The Circle” and “Love Is Blind” and announced a new show from Marie Kondo.

“The Circle,” a so-called “social experiment competition,” premiered at the start of the year, wooing viewers with a premise that combined catfishing, isolation and a $100,000 prize.

On Tuesday, Netflix renewed it for two seasons.

Dating show “Love Is Blind,” hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, premiered in February and also earned a two season renewal from Netflix.

New seasons of both shows are set to premiere next year.

Netflix also renewed music competition series “Rhythm + Flow.”

“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” made a star of its host in 2019, and more than a year later, Netflix has finally announced a new project with her.

In “Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo,” Kondo sets out to “tidy one small town in America, sparking joy in big new ways,” according to a description.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of nonfiction series and comedy specials. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”