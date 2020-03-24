Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson want you to join the #CouchParty

Entertainment

They may be in quarantine, but Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson still want to do their part to help with voter registration.

The longtime married couple have posted on their official Instagram accounts to invite everyone to become a part of the #CouchParty movement.

Hanks posted a photo showing a dog laying on a couch.

“Whatever couch you’re stuck on, join our voter registration #CouchParty Wednesday, March 25th at 6 p.m.,” words on the photo read.

Hanks and Wilson have been in Australia where they have been recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus.

But that isn’t stopping them from their activism.

Wilson posted the same photo as her husband and explained what the significance of #CouchParty.

“From 6pm – 9pm ET this Wednesday, March 25th, When We All Vote will host our first virtual #CouchParty, to reach eligible voters across the country and to make sure they’re registered and ready to vote,” Wilson wrote in the caption. “From a safe distance, our volunteers can still make an impact together through our texting program where we will interact with 50,000 thousands potential voters to make sure they are registered and ready to vote @whenweallvote.”

The couple have been staying in touch with their followers via social media, offering updates on their health and Wilson displaying her rap skills.