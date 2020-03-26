Why Kourtney Kardashian made her 10 year old delete his Instagram account

Entertainment

Mason Disick may be a member of one of the most prolific social media user families in the world, but his parents still think he’s too young to be on Instagram.

During an Instagram Live Wednesday for her company Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian shared that her 10-year-old son had created an Instagram account the day before without telling her and his father, Scott Disick.

But Mason wasn’t Instafamous for long.

“I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like…he’s 10,” she said. “I think there’s an age limit with Instagram.”

Kardashian rightly shared that the minimum age limit for Instagram users is 13 years old.

She and Disick, who are no longer a couple, are the parents of Mason,10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

One of the story lines on her family’s popular reality show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has been about her desire to have more privacy and be more protective of her children.

Kardashian recently talked to beauty and skincare brand Rose Inc. for their blog and she discussed raising her children in the public eye.

The reality star said she tries “to not give energy to things that aren’t worthy of my energy.”

“Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it… but I usually don’t think twice,” she said. “No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad.

“The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice,” Kardashian added. “No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks.”