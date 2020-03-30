Demi Lovato performs an emotional ‘Skyscraper’ for Living Room Concert

Entertainment

Demi Lovato sang “Skyscraper” for fans during iHeart’s Living Room Concert for America on Sunday night.

The lyrics felt uplifting during a time when most people are staying home during the coronavirus outbreak. “Go on and try to tear me down/ I will be rising from the ground, like a skyscraper,” Lovato sang.

She played piano along with the song, telling fans “Help the first responders.”

“Do what you can to lift them up,” Lovato said.

“When tragedy knocks our neighbors down, we extend our hands to help them up. When sorrow strikes any one of us, we do our best to power through,” she added. “We can only use the love we have to ease the pain. We are strong, we are decent, we will rise and stand tall. And nothing, absolutely nothing can tear us down.”

The song is from Lovato’s 2011 “Unbroken” album.

Billie Eilish, Tim McGraw, Alicia Keys, and Green Day also performed during the Living Room Concert.