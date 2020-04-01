Dolly Parton donates $1 million toward coronavirus research

Entertainment

Dolly Parton, no one can hold a candle to you.

The legendary performer on Wednesday announced she was making a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University’s coronavirus research.

“My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

Parton is one of many celebrities making sizable donations towards worthy causes amid the global pandemic.

Rihanna’s The Clara Lionel Foundation and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation each donated $1 million to coronavirus response efforts this week.

Last week, Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to buy personal protective equipment for health-care workers, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively gave $1 million to two food charities.

“We are incredibly grateful to Dolly (@DollyParton) for believing in our doctors and researchers as we work hard to fight COVID-19,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center said in a statement, which also provided a donation link.