Stephen Colbert’s dog Benny is the new star of the ‘Late Show’

Stephen Colbert had a co-host for his latest “Late Show” monologue — his adorable dog, Benny.

After talking about the coronavirus outbreak for a bit, Colbert mentioned a woman who had trained her dog to deliver groceries to a neighbor in need and decided to give it a try with his own furry friend.

Telling Benny he had important notes to deliver to people wrapped in slices of meat, Benny didn’t take the instructions too well and just gobbled down the entire plate of treats. Then he licked the plate.

“You need to bring this message to the neighbor,” he tells Benny, who only wants treats.

“Look, OK i have a prescription, I need my neighbor to go get my prescription. I’m an old woman and I’ve written my prescription on a piece of ham.”

“He loves helping,” he added.