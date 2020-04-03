Selena Gomez shares that she has bipolar disorder in conversation with Miley Cyrus

Entertainment

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus had a moving virtual conversation on Friday in which Gomez revealed that she was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The two former Disney stars appeared on Cyrus’ Instagram show “Bright Minded,” where Gomez talked openly about her health.

“Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America, McLean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar,” Gomez said. “And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it.”

The two singers reconnected, they said, after Gomez left Cyrus a butterfly emoji in the comment section of an Instagram post.

“I’m just really happy that we did this new DM. It was very sweet because you just sent a butterfly emoji,” Cyrus recalled. “And that’s enough, connecting with people and letting them know that you’re there. A butterfly emoji is totally enough.”

Cyrus added that during the coronavirus pandemic, she’s found herself “writing a lot” to help her process what’s going on.

“A lot of it is connecting with people that maybe you haven’t been the greatest to that you may not have thought about,” she said. “I feel like there’s been a lot of people I’ve gotten to do that with not necessarily saying it was bad, but just saying, ‘Hey, I hope you’re safe. I hope you’re doing okay,’ and that you know you’re on my side. I’m only sending you love from this end.'”

Gomez advised people who are not taking social distancing seriously to please think of those “sacrificing their lives, adding that she has donated money to hospitals.

The two sent a message of love and encouraged others to donate to non-profit organizations aiding in the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m so happy to have you on the show and got to reconnect,” Cyrus told Gomez. “Send me butterflies any time. When all this has moved on and we can connect, we’ll just hug.”