Swiss authorities search for the person who left $191,000 of gold bars on a train
Swiss police are looking for a forgetful individual who left something rather important on a train — a package full of gold bars, worth more than $190,000.
The parcel containing the gold bars was found in the carriage of a Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) train traveling from the northeastern Swiss town of St Gallen to Lucerne, a city in the center of the country, in October last year, authorities said.
Despite “extensive investigations,” the owner of the high-value package had not been tracked down, officials said in a statement published in the local government Lucerne Canton gazette.
After authorities failed to track down the owner of the precious cargo, the gold bars, worth 182,000 Swiss francs ($191,000), were confiscated by the public prosecutors office.
Now, authorities have decided to publicize their quest to find the bounty’s mysterious owner.
In a bulletin dated June 2, officials said the owner has five years to make a claim for the treasure.
A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office told CNN that several inquiries had been made about the gold and were being checked. Not details about the nature of the checks were given.
Comments