Gwen Stefani is returning to ‘The Voice’

Entertainment

She’s back!

NBC has revealed that Gwen Stefani is returning as a judge on season 19 of its hit singing competition show, “The Voice.”

Stefani will be a judge alongside her boyfriend Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. Carson Daly will continue his hosting duties.

Stefani left the show ahead of the 18th season for a Las Vegas residency, and Nick Jonas took her spot.

The singer took to her Instagram page to say she’s excited.

The show will be back this fall, but it’s unclear if judges will work remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.