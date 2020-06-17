Kelly Clarkson finally learns how her name made it into that iconic ’40-Year-Old Virgin’ scene

Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson became embedded in pop culture history in the early 2000s, and we’re not talking about being crowned the first winner of “American Idol.”

It was the hilarious and forever-etched-in-our-minds scene from the 2005 hit comedy film, “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” when Steve Carrell’s character screams out Clarkson’s name while getting his chest waxed.

Clarkson had the director of the film, Judd Apatow, on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday and he revealed how that came about.

Apatow says it was sheer chance that Carrell picked her name from a list of possible phrases he could scream out, including “crab-feast,” “cowboy-underpants,” and “stink-toed wench.”

Clarkson says to this day, it’s all fans bring up.

“It doesn’t matter what I do in my life,” she laughed. “No one remembers me for anything other than that.”