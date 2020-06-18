Amanda Kloots gives Nick Cordero update and shares how she stays positive

Entertainment

Amanda Kloots spoke at length on Instagram Wednesday evening, answering questions about her husband, actor Nick Cordero.

Kloots, a dancer and fitness instructor, said that although her husband is not able to speak as he remains in ICU on a ventilator, he does communicate with his eyes.

“He can’t really even move you guys, that’s how weak he is,” she said on her Instagram stories. “He looks up, he looks down, he looks left and right. And he answers yes and no questions, a yes is looking up a no is looking down.”

Cordero has been hospitalized for more than two months due to complications from Covid-19.

Kloots was candid about her husband’s uphill battle and said the past two days had been “all over the place,” due to Cordero’s fluctuating blood pressure. She also said that he had lost 65 pounds while in the hospital and that, “his muscles are definitely atrophying.”

Kloots acknowledged that Cordero will have a long path of rehabilitation ahead, but said she remains hopeful.

“[He would] probably be at a rehab center for a year before even coming home. They say for every week in the ICU is a month in rehab,” she explained.

Kloots credited her faith for sustaining her through this challenging time.

“Honestly I think my faith keeps me a very positive person. I start off every day, I think of a positive quote and post it on my stories,” she said. “I wake up and think to myself I am so lucky that I get to wake up and do things. I just try to use every day to its fullest … I’m exhausted, I’m trying to be a wife, a mom and run a business. I’m exhausted but I’m doing OK.”