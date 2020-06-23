Black Eyed Peas explain Fergie’s absence

Entertainment

The Black Eyed Peas are back after a decade with a new album, but one member is missing.

Singer Fergie is not on this latest project, and the group is explaining why.

Fergie is “focusing on being a mom,” Will.i.am told Billboard.

“That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her, and she knows how to contact us for a retreat or a breakaway,” he told the publication. “It’s really the way Fergie designed it, so we’re respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.”

Fergie shares a 6-year-old son, Axl Jack, with ex-husband, actor Josh Duhamel.

She joined the group, which in addition to Will.i.am included Apl.de.Ap and Taboo, in 2002 and sang on some of its biggest hits, including “Where Is The Love,” “Let’s Get It Started,” “I Gotta Feeling” and “Boom Boom Pow.”

The members pursued solo projects, and Fergie went on to host the Fox reality singing competition, “The Four.”

Now the Black Eyed Peas have a new female singer, J. Rey Soul, and a new album titled, “Translation.”

At the time of the interview, Will.i.am told Billboard Fergie hadn’t heard the new album yet, but he hoped she likes it.

“We try to keep in touch,” he said of her relationship with the group. “We reach out every once in a while and say our hellos and happy birthdays and Merry Christmas and Happy Easter. She knows where we’re at! We’re at the studio.”