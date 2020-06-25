‘Unnecessary distraction.’ Eminem apologizes to Diddy’s Revolt

Entertainment

Hip-hop star Eminem has publicly apologized to Diddy‘s Revolt after his scathing criticism of the media company was revealed in a recently leaked track.

The 47-year-old rapper — real name Marshall Mathers — extended an olive branch after his verse on the unreleased version of the Conway the Machine track “Bang” provoked the wrath of the Black-owned network.

“Yeah, shout to Puffy Combs, but f**k Revolt,” the Detroit native raps. “Y’all are like a f**ked up remote. Now I get it why our button’s broke.”

Revolt initially responded to the leaked bars with a searing rebuttal on Instagram, which simply read, “F**k you too Eminem.”

The company went on to explain why Eminem’s insult was problematic in a lengthy statement.

“Why does Eminem, someone who is a guest in Black culture, think he can talk down to REVOLT,” the media company said in a statement Billboard.

“REVOLT is a BLACK media company, owned by a Black entrepreneur, with a majority Black team — that is authentic and real.”

The company highlighted that it continues to raise awareness of issues regarding social justice and equality, insisting: “Eminem trying to come for us is an unneeded distraction. It is not OK.”

“We need to be supported to be the platform and voice of this movement,” it added.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Eminem agreed the leaked lyrics were an “unnecessary distraction” from the Black Lives Matter movement. The singer added that he never meant for the leaked verse to be heard.

“I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back,” he explained. “Stuff that I never intended to release continues to leak from the huge WeTransfer hack.”

He went on to state that he did not have “any issues with Revolt” and welcomed the opportunity to work with the organization “on some positive things.”

CNN has reached out to Revolt for further comment.