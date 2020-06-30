New Trimonoran superyacht concept could be future of luxury sailing

Entertainment

A yacht concept at least 20 years in the making, Escalade is being touted as a “game changer” by the team behind it.

Measuring 25 meters, the unique vessel is said to be the first of its kind to feature a Trimonoran hull, a combination of a monohull and a trimaran hull.

The project came about when designer Baran Akalın teamed up with G. Jelle Bilkert from Dutch firm Anwigema, who’s been working on the Trimonoran for over two decades, to incorporate the innovative multi-hull concept into a motor yacht design.

According to Akalın, the Trimonoran, made up of three slim hulls, provides Escalade with at least 30% more space than a similar vessel with a monohull, along with greater stability and less water resistance.

Smoother sailing

As for pace, Escalade, which is fueled by a hydraulic propulsion system, will have an estimated top speed of around 42 knots.

“The hull provides top speed and stability with less power/energy because of the hull shape and hydrofoils under the body,” explains Akalın.

“Her body also allows [for] smoother sailing than standard hulls. The hull cuts the waves very politely.”

While its outside is certainly eye catching, the inside of the vessel is arguably just as impressive if recently released renderings for the design are anything to go by.

Described as the “superstar area of the yacht,” Escalade’s huge saloon, which holds a mirrored ceiling, is split into two sections, with a kitchen on one side, and a lavish lounge area and a raised dining area on the other.

Conceived by British interior designer Celia Sawyer, the décor also includes marble floors and custom-made cabinets.

Setting a trend?

In addition, the yacht has four en suite cabins, a large cinema screen, various sunbathing areas, an onboard garage with room for a tender boat and two jet skis, and a glass bottomed hot tub.

While the Escalade concept hasn’t been picked up by a shipyard as yet, Akalın, who has been working with Anwigema on the project since 2019, says they’ve received plenty of interest from potential buyers and he’s confident it will be hitting the waters in the not too distant future.

“She is the design that meets the needs of the modern world,” he adds, explaining the project would take between six to 10 months to complete “with the right planning” once funding is secured.

Trimonoran, which is available for both sailing and motor yachts, has received support from both the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Foundation Coordination Maritime Research.

The Escalade concept joins a number of new yacht concepts shaking things up on the yachting scene as designers continue to push the boundaries of traditional yacht design.

Earlier this year, designer Anna Borla unveiled HIDE, a 164-feet vessel with huge reflective glass panels designed to mirror each setting it passes through.

Meanwhile Italian shipyard Codecasa aims to “set a new trend in the industry” with the upcoming Codecasa Jet 2020, a 230-foot vessel that looks like a floating jumbo jet.