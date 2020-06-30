Paul Walker and Vin Diesel’s kids take ‘family, forever’ selfie

Entertainment

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel were BFFs and it looks like their children are continuing that tradition.

Meadow Walker, 21, recently posted a selfie with Diesel’s three kids Hania, 12, Vincent 10 and Pauline, 5.

The three youngsters are seen smiling behind Walker who appears to have taken the photo — which she shared on her verified Instagram account.

“Family, forever,” reads the caption.

Diesel is tagged in the photo.

Walker was a teen when her father was killed in a car crash in November 2013 in Southern California while taking a few days off from filming the seventh “Fast and Furious” movie.

He was 40 years old.

He and Diesel were costars in the “Fast and Furious” franchise and so close that after Walker’s death Diesel named his youngest after his late friend.

Diesel is Meadow Walker’s godfather and in November he marked her 21st birthday with a posting on his Instagram account.

“I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow!,” he wrote in the caption. “I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”