Sia becomes grandmother at 44 after adopted teenage son welcomes ‘two babies’

Entertainment

Singer Sia has become a grandmother — just weeks after announcing she had adopted two teenage boys.

The 44-year-old Australian star shared the news during Tuesday’s episode of DJ Zane Lowe’s Apple Music podcast, saying the younger of her sons recently became a father.

“My youngest son just had two babies. I’m a f**king grandma! I know, right,” she said. “‘I’m just immediately horrified.”

She added that her boys call her “Nana” but she is “trying to get them to call me Lovey, like Kris (Jenner). I’m like, “Call me Lovey.”‘

Back in May, the “Chandelier” hitmaker revealed during an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up,” that her family had grown after she took on two boys “aging out of the foster care system.”

“I actually adopted two sons last year,” she said at the time. “They were both 18.”

During her chat with Lowe, the Grammy-nominated artist said her journey into motherhood has left her “jaded” about the foster system.

“It’s completely corrupt,” she said. “It’s failing us… Not in my experience, in my sons’ experience. They’ve been in 18 different locations in their 18 years.”

Sia went on to reveal that her sons had suffered “conditioning and complex trauma” while in foster care but have “bloomed” since coming out of the system.

Asked about the Black Lives Matter movement, the musician said adopting young black boys has taught her an important lesson about race and white privilege.

“I’m embarrassed that it took me to adopt two black sons to really understand what they go through on a daily basis.”