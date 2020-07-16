One Direction celebrating 10-year anniversary with a special gift for fans

Entertainment

Get ready Directioners, the guys have something for you.

It’s not an official reunion yet, but it was announced Thursday that One Direction is celebrating the group’s 10-year anniversary with new content.

In honor of the special occasion, the boy band is launching a brand new anniversary website and will release a celebration video especially made for their fans.

There will also be the release of new interactive playlists as well as reformatted EPs featuring B-sides and rare songs, remixes, live recordings and acoustic versions of tracks.

A special “10 Years of One Direction” website will launch on July 23, which marks the groups actual anniversary.

The site will take be set up as timeline charting the history of the group, from the first audition on the British show “The X Factor,” up to the start of their hiatus. It will include an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances, behind-the-scenes and rarely seen content, all in one place.

Visitors will also be able to generate their own shareable “mixtape” playlist on the site, which will be personalized according to how they’ve interacted with the site’s content and the eras they’ve spent the most time exploring. They will then be able to connect to selected streaming services to save the mixtape playlists to their respective accounts.

A brand new anniversary celebration video will also be released on the same day as the site. The video will document highlights of the band’s career, including the special relationship they have with their fans.

One Direction have been a global phenomenon.

The band has sold over 200 million records worldwide and has had more than 21 billion streams across all platforms, according to a release from Legacy Recordings.

Their YouTube channel has over 31 million subscribers and over 10 billion views, and the combined reach of the bands official social media pages is 85.9 million (that includes Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).

The group broke hearts in 2015 by going on hiatus.