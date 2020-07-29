Korn teams with Yelawolf for ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’ cover

Entertainment

Korn has released its cover of the hit Charlie Daniels song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

The heavy metal band teamed up with rapper Yelawolf for the song in 2019 and decided to release it as a tribute to Daniels, who died earlier this month at the age of 83.

Proceeds from the song go to a nonprofit organization called Awakening Youth.

The band posted a message to their Instagram page about why they wanted to give fans their version of a classic country hit.

“We’re very excited to bring you our cover of the late, great Charlie Daniels’ infamous track, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” Charlie left a musical legacy that goes beyond just one genre, and we want to honor his talent and influence with our own rendition of his song. It is available exclusively on our official @Bandcamp page, where 100% of all proceeds are being donated to the non-profit organization, Awakening Youth. Special thanks to our boy @Yelawolf for jumping on the track with us. You can purchase your download at the link in bio,” they wrote in the caption.

The original song is off Daniels’ 1979 album “Million Mile Reflections.” The song tells the story of a fiddle-playing man named Johnny who is challenged by the Devil to a fiddle contest. If Johnny wins, he gets the golden fiddle; if he loses, the Devil gets his soul.

Spoiler alert, Johnny wins.

Daniels was admitted to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.