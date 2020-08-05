‘Who’s the Boss?’ reboot confirmed by Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano

Entertainment

We are waiting on you, Judith Light.

Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano have confirmed that a reboot of “Who’s the Boss?” is in the works.

The original series, which ran on ABC from 1984 to 1992, starred Danza as single father Tony Micelli, who transitions from being a professional baseball player to a live-in housekeeper for advertising executive Angela Bower, played by Light.

Milano starred as Danza’s character’s daughter, Samantha.

On Tuesday both Danza and Milano took to social media to share the news of the show’s return.

“Very excited to bring Who’s The Boss back to television! #whostheboss,” Danza wrote in a caption of a photo on his verified Instagram account showing him and Milano in character on the show.

Milano tweeted “I AM SO EXCITED!” along with a link to the Deadline story about the reboot.

“#WhosTheBoss is coming back!!! I’ve wanted to share this for so long and now I can!,” she wrote. “We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you. So happy.”

No network has been announced yet for the new show, which is in development at Sony Pictures Television and will be executive produced by Norman Lear.

Billed as a sequel to the original, the show “will take place 30 years after the events of the original series, centered around former Major League Baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli and his relationship with his daughter Samantha Micelli,” according to Deadline.

“She is now a single mother, living in the house the original series was set in,” Deadline reported. “In line with Norman Lear’s classic shows, the new comedy will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020.”

The publication also reported that Light and Danny Pintauro, who played her son Jonathan, are “supportive” of the new series.

Katherine Helmond, who played Mona Robinson, died last year of complications from Alzheimer’s. She was 89.