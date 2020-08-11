Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer duet part of new LGBTQ+ voting campaign

Entertainment

With the help of a Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer duet, a progressive Democratic PAC has released a get out the vote video for LGBTQ+ rights.

The spot, produced by MeidasTouch, features the 1979 No. 1 hit duet “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough),” which was co-written by Bruce Roberts and performed by superstars Streisand and Summer.

“Vote Proud is thrilled to be MeidasTouch’s partner in this LGBTQ outreach,” Roberts said in a release. “We aligned with MeidasTouch because we loved their hard-hitting persuasive videos and we felt it was important to take a stand and amplify our call to action for our community. There’s too much at stake for us not to reach and engage with the large part of the community that did not vote in 2016.”

The group, founded by brothers Ben, Brett and Jordan Meiselas, partnered with Vote Proud, a voting initiative for the LGBTQ community co-founded by Roberts.

“We got the rights to the song, with Bruce’s total support,” Brett Meiselas told Variety. “I look forward to continuing our outreach to the LGBTQ community with Vote Proud.”