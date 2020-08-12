Stevie Nicks urges fans to wear a mask and fears if she contracts Covid-19 she’ll never sing again

Entertainment

Stevie Nicks implored her followers on Facebook to take Covid-19 seriously and wear a mask.

The Fleetwood Mac star wrote in a post Tuesday that she’s worried about the unknown long-term effects of the virus.

“If I get it, I will probably never sing again,” shew wrote. “Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life~ I don’t have much time… I am 72 years old …This virus can kill you. It can kill me. Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road~ Kill the chances that any of us in the music community will ever get back to the stage, because we would never put you in danger.”

Nicks advocated for following safety precautions, politics aside.

“The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement. It is not political. It is a silent killer hiding in the shadows. It is stalking you. It doesn’t care who you are…It’s just looking for a victim,” she wrote. “And you don’t have much time.”