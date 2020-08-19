Jesse Goins, ‘Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine’ star, has died

Entertainment

Jesse Goins, a gold miner who appeared on “Gold Rush: David Turin’s Lost Mine,” has died, according to a spokesperson for the Discovery Channel.

The spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Goins died in Colorado after being found unconscious on set by a crew member on Tuesday night.

“We are heartbroken to hear this news. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” a statement from the network said.

Goins appeared on “Gold Rush: David Turin’s Lost Mine,” one of the shows that is part of Discovery’s successful “Gold Rush” franchise, where he worked as a gold room operator.

Nathan Clark, a fellow cast member, remembered Goins in a Facebook post published on Wednesday.

“I’m truly lost for words right now. We lost the man that I trusted with my future and my kid’s future,” he wrote. “Jesse Goins was the kindest soul you could ever have met. Jesse would give up his meal for the man next to him that was not as hungry. He was that man.”

Clark added, “He was friend and brother to me. I called him my little leprechaun because he always get that gold so clean. I love you always Jesse!”