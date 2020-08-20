‘Selling Sunset’ stars react to Chrissy Teigen doubting their status as real estate agents

Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen admits she loves “Selling Sunset,” even as she’s questioned whether the TV show’s stars are, in fact, real estate agents.

“I will say,” Teigen tweeted, “I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol (n)either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.”

Now, two “Selling Sunset” cast members are responding to the model questioning their credentials.

Davina Potratz and Maya Vander say they are in the Los Angeles real estate scene, along with working in a few other cities.

Vander explained that she splits her time between LA and Miami, telling E! News that she actually has a loose tie to Teigen in the real estate game.

“Oddly enough, I did sell a house on the same street where she and John Legend purchased a house a couple of months ago,” she said, adding, “If she ever wants to buy in Miami I’m here to help!”

Potratz said her focus is in new development sales.

“I know a lot of agents and if you’re not a luxury condo buyer, you may not know me, but I closed and sold deals for $9 million and up,” she told E! News. “So, certainly I’m not offended by anything that she said.”

Like Vander said, “Any publicity is good publicity.”