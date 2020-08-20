‘The Crown’ season 4 returns on November 15

Entertainment

November is about to get real political — and not just because of the American presidential election.

We’re talking about the return of the hit Netflix series, “The Crown.”

The streaming service announced Thursday that season four will start on November 15.

“As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30,” a news release about the new season reads.

“As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.”

“Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail,” the voice of Colman as Queen Elizabeth says in the beginning of the trailer.

There will also be some romance as the show dives into the relationship between Prince Charles and the young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) which “provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.”

“The Crown” has been extremely successful for Netflix and garnered several award nominations.