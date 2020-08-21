Kelly Osbourne reveals how she lost 85 lbs

Entertainment

Kelly Osbourne is not one of those celebrities who is unwilling to share how she shed weight.

After surprising followers recently with her new look, the actress/singer/former reality star appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast to talk about her weight loss journey.

“I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach,” she told hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. “I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Osbourne said she had to “fix my head, before I could fix my body.”

She stopped drinking alcohol, went to therapy and started meditating to get to a better mind set prior to undergoing the procedure.

Osbourne also did specific weight loss therapy leading up to her surgery and said people still have to eat right and work out to lose weight with the procedure.

“All it is, is a push in the right direction,” she said. “It doesn’t solve all your problems. It’s not a quick fix.”

Osbourne stressed that losing weight is not a one-size-fits-all problem. She said it’s very much an individual path, and she wanted to share hers.

“I never want to lie about anything I’ve done,” Osbourne said. “I always want to share what I’ve done so that people can do it, too.”