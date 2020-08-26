Bella Thorne becomes first to earn $1 million in a day on OnlyFans

Entertainment

Bella Thorne is burning it up over on OnlyFans.

Within 24 hours of debuting her page on the site the actress set a record by earning more than $1 million, according to OnlyFans.

The site is a paid subscription platform known for its adult and NSFW content which has recently been attracting more celebs to participate including rapper Cardi B.

Thorne announced the launch of her OnlyFans page on her verified social media on August 14.

She’s been using the platform to share personal content and never-before-seen photos and videos for a subscription rate currently set at $20 a month.

Creators on OnlyFans receive 80% of their subscription revenue and can also receive tips from their fans.

Thorne is no stranger to more adult content.

Last year the former Disney star received the Vision Award from Pornhub for the directorial debut of her adult film “Her & Him.”

The film “depicts an edgy twenty-something guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend’s phone, interrupting their morning routine and spinning everything into an out-of-control sexually charged encounter,” Pornhub stated in a news release at the time.

Thorne told the Los Angeles Times she plans on using her OnlyFans earnings for her production company and to donate to charity.

It also will be fodder for a film she wants to make, she said, looking at “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users?”

“What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans?,” Thorne said. “How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.”