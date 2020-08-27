President Trump’s Madame Tussauds statue will now greet New York visitors in a mask

Entertainment

While President Donald Trump has only occasionally worn a face mask in public, his Madame Tussauds wax figure will now greet guests at the entrance of the museum’s New York location wearing one.

As the museum gears to reopen on Friday after closing in spring amid the coronavirus pandemic, management wanted the figure positioned perfectly at the door to remind guests of the city’s mask mandate.

“At over 6 feet, the President is quite the imposing figure, thus we felt he was the perfect figure to remind our guests to take those selfies safely masked,” Matthew Clarkson, a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds, told CNN.

The Trump statue, according to Clarkson, is made of fiberglass and weighs approximately 240 pounds. Its hair is sourced from a yak — the only statue in the museum that can boast that feature.

Trump and the rest of the figures will be available for viewing, Wednesdays through Sundays. New safety measures in line with government advice and the requirements of local health authorities have been introduced, including a maximum attendance of 25% of permitted occupancy.

For every guest who shares a photo of their visit and tags the attraction in a social media post, Madame Tussauds New York will donate one ticket to a local health care worker.

Interactive experiences, photo props and the 4D theater will be temporarily unavailable.