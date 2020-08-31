Actress Niecy Nash announces surprise marriage to Singer Jessica Betts

Entertainment

Actress Niecy Nash stunned fans on Monday when she announced a surprise wedding to singer Jessica Betts.

Nash, 50, posted a photo with her bride to Instagram and Twitter with a caption sharing her new married named, “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts” and the hashtag #LoveWins.”

In the photo, the happy couple, both dressed in white, joyously hold hands at an outdoor wedding ceremony. Nash wore a white lace gown, while Betts dressed in a cream suit with no jacket.

“I got a whole Wife @niecynash1 #Bestofbothworlds #LoveWins,” Betts captioned in her own post celebrating their new nuptials.

The marriage announcement also served as a way for Nash to come out to fans publicly. The actress, known for her roles on the television shows Reno 911 and Claws, posted another photo to her Instagram story writing “#PlotTwist” with the rainbow emoji.

It is unclear when the wedding ceremony took place.