Emma Roberts is pregnant — and it’s a boy

Entertainment

Congratulations are in order for Emma Roberts, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund.

The “American Horror Story” star confirmed the news of her pregnancy on Sunday night by posting a series of photos on Instagram displaying her baby bump while posing with Hedlund.

In one of the pictures shared with her 13.8 million followers, Roberts sits on a sun-drenched window seat in a white bandeau dress, as Hedlund wraps his arms around her.

Another snap shows her alone, cradling her bump.

Roberts also used the announcement to tell the world that the couple are having a baby boy, with the caption: “Me…and my two favorite guys,”

She was soon inundated with congratulatory messages. Her aunt, Julia Roberts, commented on the post: “Love you,” with a kissing face emoji.

Her former “Scream Queens” co-star Lea Michele, who recently welcomed her first child Ever Leo with husband Zandy Reich, wrote: “You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together.”

Roberts was previously engaged to “American Horror Story” co-star Evan Peters, while fellow-actor Hedlund was in a five-year relationship with Kirsten Dunst.

In May 2019, Roberts spoke to Cosmopolitan magazine about wanting to keep her love life private, saying the constant scrutiny was “hard.”

“I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended,” she said at the time. “It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing and no one knows the real story. That’s hard.”