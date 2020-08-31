The best times to view the Corn Moon

Entertainment

It’s that time of year when the air gets a little cooler, pumpkin decor pops up across stores, and the Corn Moon fills the sky.

The Corn Moon gets its name from the Native Americans, according to the Farmers Almanac. This moon was an indicator that it was time to harvest the corn.

This moon can get confusing because it can also be called the Harvest Moon, or the moon that occurs closet to the autumnal equinox. Depending on the year and when the phase of the moon falls, it can be both.

When can you see it?

The Corn Moon usually appears in September, but every two or three years it appears in October. This year you will be able to see the full beauty of this moon starting September 2 around 1:22 a.m. ET.

CNN Meteorologists Judson Jones said his favorite time to watch the full moon is as it is rising over the eastern horizon.

“When the moon is low on the horizon, it allows you to capture the view with objects in the foreground, making the moon appear bigger,” Jones said.

“Say you are in the city, and you’re watching between a couple of buildings or over the skyline, it will make it feel that much bigger and give it more impact.”

Which moon is next?

Since the Harvest Moon and Corn Moon are different this year, the Harvest Moon will be the next full moon set to appear on October 1.