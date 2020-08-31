Rashida and Kidada Jones honor late mother, Peggy Lipton

Entertainment

The daughters of Peggy Lipton paid tribute to the late actress on what would have been her 74th birthday.

Lipton, who starred in “Mod Squad” and “Twin Peaks,” died last year of cancer.

Rashida Jones and Kidada Jones are the daughters of Lipton and music impresario Quincy Jones.

On Sunday the Jones daughters both posted on Instgram in honor of their mother.

Each shared a black and white image of Lipton when she was younger.

“Happy birthday mama,” Rashida Jones wrote in the caption of the photo. “I feel you smiling down on us. Miss you everyday in every way.”

Kidada Jones wrote “My first love. My true love. My forever love. Happy Birthday my precious mommy.”

Lipton was married to Jones from 1974 to 1990.

Rashida Jones is an actress who will next be seen in the Apple TV+ film “On the Rocks” co-starring Bill Murray.

Her sister Kidada is a model, stylist, fashion designer and author of “School of Awake: A Girl’s Guide to the Universe.”