People in a Belgian town believed their first mayor’s heart was hidden in a local fountain. Now they’ve found it

Locals in a Belgian city have believed for over a century that the heart of their first mayor was hidden within a public fountain.

And now, the legend has been proven true — after officials discovered the organ while carrying out renovations.

The heart of Pierre David, the first mayor of Verviers, was discovered locked in a small casket within the fountain in August, city officials have said.

David ran Verviers from 1798 until his death in 1839. In the 1880s officials decided to move his heart from the town hall, where it had been kept, and instead place it in a box within a fountain in the city’s center, CNN affiliate RTL reported.

The box has not been opened but is inscribed with David’s name.

Since its discovery, it has been placed on display in the city’s art museum along with documents from the archives of the City of Verviers and the museum’s collection. The museum confirmed details of the discovery to CNN.

David was in charge of the city during the Belgian Revolution and during its formation as a country, after declaring independence from the Netherlands.

He died unexpectedly at the age of 58 and authorities decided to keep his heart, according to CNN affiliate HLN, leading to decades of legend and hearsay about the organ’s position within the public fountain.