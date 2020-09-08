Adult Swim cancels ‘The Venture Bros.’ after 7 seasons and 17 years

Entertainment

Adult Swim has canceled its popular and long-running animated series, “The Venture Bros.” but suggests the adventures may not be over for Hank, Dean, Brock and Dr. Venture.

Series creator Christopher McCulloch, who also goes by the pen name of Jackson Publick, tweeted Monday about the show’s cancellation.

“Unfortunately, it’s true: #VentureBros has been canceled. We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You,” he wrote.

Co-creator Doc Hammer said that the cancellation “sucks” in a post on Facebook, but said that he and Publick are continuing to work together.

“The Venture Bros. is a little baby made by me and Jackson. From the sweaty foundry of our love, experience, and connection, we made a thing that touched some of you deeply. Neat!” he wrote. “That ‘love foundry’ hasn’t been shut down. Jackson and I are still in love with you and each other. Sooo if we make another baby, you gotta promise to love it. I promise it will love you. How could it not? You’re awesome, thrifty, clean, and have great taste. “Go Team Venture!”

Adult Swim, which is owned by WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, addressed the cancellation in a statement tweeted out on Monday night.

“We also want more Venture Bros. and have been working with Jackson and Doc to find another way to continue the Venture Bros. story,” Adult Swim said in the tweet.

Adult Swim didn’t elaborate, but many fans hoped the show would find a new life on HBO Max, which is also owned by WarnerMedia, or another streaming service.

“The Venture Bros.” pilot first aired on Adult Swim in 2003 and went on to have seven seasons over its 17-year run.

It is a parody of “Johnny Quest” the Hanna Barbera action cartoon that first aired in 1964.