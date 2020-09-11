Candace Cameron Bure is ‘not sorry’ about PDA photo with husband

Entertainment

Candace Cameron Bure is very happily married.

That’s why she doesn’t feel bad about posting a photo that some of her followers deemed inappropriate.

The “Fuller House” star and former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant is a devout Christian who has some conservative followers on social media.

Some of those folks were not happy when Bure posted a photo on her Instagram stories showing her posing with her husband, Valeri Bure, in which he had his hand on one of her breasts.

She had a response for those who were bothered.

“For all you Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob, my husband of 24 years, thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband,” she said in a video on her Instagram stories. “We have so much fun together. He can touch me anytime he wants and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about so I’m sorry if it offended you.”

“I’m actually not sorry,” she added, laughing.

The actress and the former professional hockey player are the parents of three children, one of which, son Lev, recently got engaged.