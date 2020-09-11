‘Flip or Flop’ returning with new episodes

Entertainment

Get ready of a new season of “Flip or Flop.”

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead may have divorced, but they are still buying homes and flipping them for their hit HGTV series, which will return with 15 new episodes starting October 15.

According to a press release, in the new episodes “they continue to navigate both the expected and surprising challenges of co-parenting their kids—Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 5—while running a successful business.”

“Taylor and Brayden are the reason behind everything we do,” El Moussa said in a statement. “They are both happy and healthy and the flipping business is thriving.”

“Tarek and I have a common goal to create beautiful houses for families,” Anstead said. “We work hard but our priority is spending quality time with our wonderful kids and raising them to appreciate the love of family.”

The pair shocked fans in 2016 they announced they were splitting after seven years of marriage.

She remarried in 2018, wedding Ant Anstead, host of the car series “Wheeler Dealers,” and they welcomed a son the following year.

El Moussa announced his engagement to “Selling Sunset” cast member Heather Rae Young in July.

For those who don’t want to wait for the new season of “Flip or Flop,” HGTV has something for you.

El Moussa will return in four new episodes of his solo show “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa” on September 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and a special one-hour episode featuring his fiancée will air on October 8 at 9 p.m.

Anstead also has a solo series, “Christina on the Coast,” which recently wrapped up its second season.