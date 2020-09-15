Ryan O’Neal reunites with daughter Tatum and his grandkids after 17 years

Entertainment

Looks like 2020 may not be the worst year for Ryan O’Neal, his daughter Tatum O’Neal, and their family.

That’s because they have recently reunited after years of estrangement. The pair have reconciled, according to Tatum O’Neal’s son, Sean McEnroe.

McEnroe, who is O’Neal’s son with her ex-husband, famed tennis star John McEnroe, posted a family photo Sunday on Instagram showing him, his mom, his siblings Kevin and Emily and his grandfather, writing in the caption “This is one of the most memorable photos of my life.”

“The last time we were all together was at the 30-year Paper Moon Anniversary in 2003,” McEnroe wrote. “I could cry tears of gratitude that everyone in this photo is still alive and that we were all able to come together again after so many years of hardship. The entire West Coast is burning, but if the O’Neals can reconcile, truly anything is possible.”

Ryan O’Neal, 79, and his 56-year-old daughter have had a famously rocky relationship over the years.

Tatum O’Neal was 10 years old in 1974 when she became the youngest Academy Award winner in history after she took an Oscar for best supporting actress after playing opposite her father in the film “Paper Moon.”

Over the years she struggled with addiction and in 2011 father and daughter starred in the reality series “Ryan and Tatum: The O’Neals” on OWN.

A clip of that show was featured that year during a Tatum O’Neal appearance on CNN.

“How would I feel if my father were to, say, get sick or die even? Would I be OK? And I realized that I wouldn’t be OK,” she said in the clip. “So I knew I needed to make an effort, because what is your life without your family? What’s your life without a father?”