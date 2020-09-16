Adam Levine says Kelly Preston taught him how to ‘movie kiss’

Entertainment

Adam Levine has sweet memories of Kelly Preston.

The actress who died in July at the age of 57 after a private battle with breast cancer costarred with Levine in the music video for his band Maroon 5’s 2002 single “She Will Be Loved.”

Levine appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Howard Stern Show” and talked about working with Preston, who portrayed his older love interest in the video.

In it Levine’s character is dating a young woman, but falls for her mother, played by Preston.

He told Stern he wanted either Diane Lane or Preston for the role.

Levine said he was nervous meeting Preston, whom he admired, but said she was “super cool.”

Things got heated when it came to their on screen kiss, which Levine said was his first.

“Right as we do it, I just kiss her, kiss her,” he said. “I didn’t know what a movie kiss was. I wouldn’t say I jammed my tongue down her throat but I would say I gave her a real French kiss.”

Levine said he wishes there was footage of Preston’s reaction.

“I’ll never forget it as long as I live, I wish I could see the reel of it,” he said. “I go in to kiss her and she’s like, ‘Woah! Woah! Woah! Woah! Woah! Woah cowboy.’ I was like ‘What did I do?’ She’s like ‘You don’t use the tongue.'”

The singer called it “one of those isolated, beautiful experiences.”

“The video wound up becoming this classic video that everyone loves,” he said. “I never got to speak to her about it. Life goes on and, obviously, we never crossed paths again.”