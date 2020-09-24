‘America’s Got Talent’ winner is spoken word poet Brandon Leake

Entertainment

The winner of the latest season of “America’s Got Talent” is poet Brandon Leake.

Leake, who was the first spoken word performer on the show, was given the Golden Buzzer by Howie Mandel in an earlier round. He performed pieces about the Black Lives Matter movement, family and loss.

“This is a huge win for the spoken-word community,” Leake said Wednesday during the two-hour season finale. “For an art form that has not been on the mainstream ever to have a chance to win ‘America’s Got Talent’ is bigger than anything.”

He beat the competition, taking home the $1 million prize and headliner status for an “AGT” show in Las Vegas.

Singing act Broken Roots finished in second place, and singer Cristina Rae finished third

Usher had kicked off the show with a medley of his hits.